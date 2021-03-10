Donna J. Wannamaker

November 28, 1953 - February 22, 2021

Donna J. Wannamaker passed away on the morning of February 22, 2021 at St Johns Medical Center in Longview, Wash., with health complications. She has joined her husband Robert E. Wannamaker in the book of everlasting life in Heaven.

Donna had suffered many years with COPD and congestive heart failure, with many more health struggles as well. During the struggling times she always had a heart of gold. She was a very loving, caring mother who always had a smile to share. She will be missed terribly.

Donna is survived by seven sons: Steve (wife Tara), Ron, Danny, Fredrick, Seth, Pepper (wife Trisha) and Drew. Two daughters: Melanie and Bonnie, 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, and four brothers