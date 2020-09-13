Dorothy E. Mickelsen

January 29, 1932 - August 3, 2020

Dorothy passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on August 3, 2020. She was born in Moneta, Virginia, in Bedford County to Willie O. Thomas and Myrtle (Wilks) Thomas. Her parents later divorced and Myrtle and Dorothy moved to Curlew Wash., and then to Tekoe, Washington. Her mother married Paul Heuett who raised Dorothy and her brothers, Dorothy graduated from Tekoe High School in 1949. She played piano and tap danced. Dorothy married Jim Comingo and they had a son Michael. They divorced and she married Melvin McKenzie and had Linda, Jeff, and Mark. They Divorced. She married Don Macrae who co-owned Washington Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery and Park by Sea- Tac. After Don passed away, she carried on with the cemetery until she sold it several years later. She was the CEO. She met and married Bud Mickelsen. They were married until he passed away in June of 2018. Together they went on many trips, fished, and hunted. Mom started up her own business called "Duds by Dotti". She made many beautiful knitted clothes, blankets, towels, and wash clothes. She also made lap blankets for many of the schools with their crests and names on them. She really enjoyed her knitting and all the wonderful people she met along the way.

She and Bud worked the Scholars for Dollars for Cathlamet as well as Wounded Warriors and Widows in Cathlamet.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Larry, Gary, and Wayne Heuett, her husband Bud, stepson Martin Mickelsen.

She leaves behind her children, Mike Comingo (Sandy), Linda Weicht, Jeff McKenzie (Jan), Mark McKenzie (Barbara), 11 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, stepson Gary Hollenbeck (Sue), and brother Max Heuett (Sandy).

She will be missed by many.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dorothy and Bud Mickelsen at the Elocheman Marina at the barbeque pit at 1pm on September 19, 2020. We give our thanks to the many friends who have cared so much for both of our parents also to Longview Home and Hospice. They cared for both of our parents.