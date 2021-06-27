Dorothy Fern Lessard (Boudreau-Wanamaker)

May 10, 1928 - June 6, 2021

Dorothy Fern Lessard, 93, of Longview passed away June 6, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center. She was born May 10, 1928, in Grand Forks, ND, to Robert and Iva Peterson and was one of eight children.

In 1946 Dorothy married Robert "Bob" Lessard, after which they moved to the Longview-Kelso area on their honeymoon. Bob and Dorothy were married for 31 years and raised four children prior to Bob's sudden death in 1977. Subsequently, she was married to Hector Boudreau and to Gordon Wanamaker prior to each of their deaths. She retired from Montgomery Ward after a 22-year career as manager of the lingerie department and later worked as a childcare provider.

Dorothy was immensely proud and appreciative of her family and always looked forward to the many times the entire group would crowd into her living room or on her patio for celebrations. She leaves behind a wealth of beautiful, as well as humorous, memories.

Dorothy is survived by three children: Shirley Phelps, Carolyn (Terry) Peck, and James "Vern" Lessard, all of Longview. She is also survived by a sister, Mabel Machart of Grand Forks, ND; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many blended Boudreau and Wanamaker family members--in particular, a special step-daughter Cherlyn Johnson. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a loving son Gerald Lessard; son-in-law James "Butch" Phelps; three sisters Emma Norton, Arlene Huber, and Clara Nagle; and three brothers Carl Peterson, Robert Peterson Jr., and her fraternal twin Donald Peterson.

The family is grateful for the exceptional care Dorothy received both at Somerset Assisted Living and Community Home Hospice. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, in the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Hospice (1035 – 11th Avenue, Longview WA 98632).

Please visit www.longviewmemorialpark.com for a more detailed life history.