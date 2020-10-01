Dorothy Marie Wells

August 26, 1933 - September 27, 2020

Dorothy Marie Wells, of Ryderwood, was born to Melvin and Mary McRann on August 26th 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska. She passed away after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease on September 27th 2020 in Longview, Wash. At the age of 87.

Dorothy married Samuel L Wells on October 8th 1953 in Toppenish, Wash. Sam and Dorothy raised five children and in her younger years she held jobs in the hop yards and cannery's in the Toppenish area but her primary and most valuable job was being a faithful, loving wife and mother for 67 years. For hobbies she liked crafting, quilting and was a member of the Cougar Squares square dance group in Vader, Wash. She liked to travel, camp and ride horses when the kids were young. Dorothy served several years on the School Board of the Vader Grade School in Vader Washington. She was also a partner in building their current log cabin home with Sam.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Samuel Wells at home, her three sons, Bob Wells and his wife Judy of Goldendale Wash., Steve Wells of Toutle, Wash., Mike Wells of Vader, Wash., her daughter Sandy Morris and her husband Bill of Chehalis, Wash., and a special Son in Law, Marvin Tryon and his wife Holly of Vader, Wash. She also has 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 7 great, great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ed, her daughter Chris Tryon, and granddaughters Jennifer Wells and Karissa Morris.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel in Toledo, Wash. Where there will be a viewing for those who would like to pay their respects from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday October 1, 2020.

A 1:00pm memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jackson Prairie Church 4224 Jackson Hwy Chehalis Wash. A lunch reception will follow the service. A 1:00pm graveside service will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Zillah Cemetery in Zillah, Wash.