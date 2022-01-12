Dorothy Irene Miller

Oct. 31, 1938 - Dec. 27, 2021

Our loving mother, Dorothy Irene (Ellis) Miller, earned her wings on 12/27/2021 to be with our Lord and join her husband Art in Heaven.

Dorothy was born on October 31, 1938 to Clarence and Lydia (Minster) Ellis at her grandparent's farm in Smith Center, Kansas. Her parents relocated to Longview, where she grew up and graduated from RA Long High School in 1956. She worked for The Daily News for four years. She married Arthur D. Miller in 1960, and in 1970, they moved to a small farm in Castle Rock, where they raised their three girls and many animals. She loved gardening, canning, raising the animals, and cooking for her family. She was a member of the Cowlitz County Homemakers Roadrunners Club.

Dorothy was an active member of the Castle Rock United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women (UMW). She served many roles, including president and treasurer. She loved to craft, so her creative talents contributed to many of the annual UMW bazaars.

Dorothy was active with Camp Fire, both as a child and adult. She and Art both received Camp Fire's highest adult service award, the Luther Gulick Award.

In 1988, she and Art establish Art's Glass Shop. Together they built a successful business until Art retired in 2000.

She is preceded in death by her husband Art, a brother Alvin Ellis and sister Alice McLucas, who were twins, her parents, and a grandson, Michael Morgan.

She is survived by her daughters, Corri Fadness of Chehalis, Debbie Frost (David) of Port Orchard, and Jennifer Bonham (Juston) of Castle Rock, and many nieces and nephews.

The family held a private burial at Longview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date at the Castle Rock United Methodist Church.

Please see her full tribute on the Longview Memorial Park website.

Memorials may be made to the Castle Rock United Methodist Church.