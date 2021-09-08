Edmund A. Bourdage

Mar. 14, 1938 - Aug 26, 2021

Longview resident, Edmund "Ed" Bourdage, 83, passed away at St. John's Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Seattle, WA. to Edmund and Lila Bourdage on March 14, 1938.

The family moved to the Longview Kelso area in 1951. Ed graduated from R.A. Long High School. He worked several jobs as a young man. He began his 31 year career in Law Enforcement at Kelso Police Department. After about a year, he transferred to the Longview Police Department where he was appointed as Chief of Police in 1983. He retired from Longview in 1990 and worked for WASP, Washington Association of State Police retiring in 1995. Ed attended and graduated from the FBI Academy in 1979. He also served as Deputy Coroner from 1998-2003 and Chief Deputy Coroner from 2003, retiring in 2005.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lila and three brothers, Joe, Walt and Steve.

Ed is survived by a daughter, Dana, in Rainier. He is also survived by a granddaughter Jamie, and three great granddaughters, Eden, Avalon and Stormy, in Longview, who he was very close too and very proud of. He has had a loving relationship of over twenty years with his significant other, Jan Pyle. She is a retired nurse and has been there for Ed helping him battle Pancreatitis, Diabetes and his final illness Cancer.

He is survived by his brother David, Kalama, sisters Eydie (Leon) and Susan of Longview, sister-in-law, Patty of Kalama and Katherine of Ridgefield. He is also survived by his Aunt Eleanor in Kamloops, Canada, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ed was a compassionate and take-charge gentleman. He will be missed by so many people he worked with, and befriended over the years, always ready to help whenever needed.

His passions were his grandchildren, fishing, vacations, and trips to the casinos with Jan. There will no memorial service at the present time while under COVID restrictions. If you wish, donations may be sent to Community Health and Hospice Center, 1035 -11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632, or National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund,

444 E Street N. W., Washington DC 2001