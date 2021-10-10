Edwin Bruce Holt

Sept. 4, 1948 - Oct. 6, 2021

Edwin Bruce Holt, 73, of Kalama, WA, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Bruce was born on September 4, 1948, in Ontario, OR to James (Jim) and Opal Holt. His early years were spent on a fruit farm surrounded by orchards until his parents built a home in Fruitland, ID where he would spend the remainder of his childhood and adolescent years. Bruce's love for the outdoors came from all the days spent hunting and fishing with his dad and uncles, Ted and Bill Holt. He was a star 4-sport athlete in high school, lettering in baseball, basketball, track and as QB on the football team. After graduating from Fruitland High School in 1966, he was an art major at Boise State University where he met his soon-to-be wife, Rhonda Oneida. Bruce and Rhonda were married for 23 years and raised three children together, Jason, Rob, and Kami. Even though their marriage did not last forever, they remained friends all these years. In 1997, Bruce was lucky enough to find love again with Jean Manninen. Jean had three children from a previous marriage, Aimee, Angela, and Michael, whom Bruce adored and loved. They have shared the last 24 years together. Bruce was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.

Bruce had a passion for the outdoors and was blessed to have a career doing what he loved – fishing. He lived several places throughout the Pacific Northwest before landing his dream job at G Loomis, a fishing rod manufacturer, in 1985. He worked at G Loomis, in Woodland, WA, until he retired in 2019. He had several roles at G Loomis but most of his time was spent in public relations and marketing, roles in which he thrived. His knowledge, expertise and love for fishing garnered much respect and admiration in the industry. He was also a published outdoor author and photographer and was fortunate to travel the world over.

After retirement, Bruce enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children, grandchildren and best friend, Renaud Pelletier. Working in his yard, watching sports and spending time with his family were other favorite pastimes. He was meticulous with his yard, just like his dad. He was always singing, gave the best bear hugs and his smile will be missed by all.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Opal Holt. He is survived by his siblings Ryan (Beth) Holt of Fruitland, ID and Laura (Roger) Gleason of Boise, ID, his beloved partner Jean, his loving children Jason Holt, Rob (Stephanie) Holt of Kalama, WA, Kami (Keith) Fulmer of St. Augustine, FL, Aimee (Trevor) Freeman, Angela (Bobby) Dyer, Michael Manninen of Kalama, WA, his niece Ashley Holt, nephews Eric Holt and Travis Holt, and his 16 grandchildren, Megan and Mason Holt, Deven and Wyett Holt, Brooke and Ruby Fulmer, Marcus, Gage and Austin Beck, Seth and Erika Freeman, Avery and Alex Dyer, Bodey and Chase Manninen, and Colbie Manninen.

A celebration of life will be held October 16th, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA.