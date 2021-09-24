Edythe Marie "Dolli" Hoyhtya

Dec. 23, 1945 - Dec. 1, 2020

Edythe Marie "Dolli" Hoyhtya of Kelso, Washington went to be with the Lord Jesus on December 1, 2020 in Yelm, Washington. She was born in Wadena, Minnesota on December 23, 1945, the only child of Arthur and Iona (Nelson) Hoyhtya. She graduated from Powder Valley High School in North Powder, Oregon and Futuristic School of Cosmetology.

Dolli had a passion for serving others. Early in her career she worked as a hair stylist as well as a teachers aide at Columbia Heights Christian Academy. Then later in life serving in child care, adult care and Hospice. Dolli loved the Lord Jesus and attended Columbia Heights Assembly of God and Shekinah. She also served in Women's Aglow Fellowship and YWAM. She was out-going, loving, cheerful and accepting of others. Dolli had a great sense of humor and a zest for life. She starred in a local movie "A New Beginning" by Crystal Rivers Productions. Dolli was a loving mother to her three children she leaves behind: Rashelle Hams, Chris Hams (Laura) and Noelle Vorse (Nick). She found absolute joy in her 7 grandchildren: Joshua, Jeran, Jaya, Peyton, Kayla, Jeremy and Aaron.

A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2021 at 12:30 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. Private graveside inurnment service will follow.