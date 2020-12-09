Menu
Elaine Shirley Walston-Wrinkle
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Elaine Shirley Walston-Wrinkle

June 10, 1942 - December 5, 2020

Elaine Shirley Walston-Wrinkle, 78 of Independence, Ore., slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God on December 5, 2020.

Shirley was born June 10, 1942, in Lewiston, Idaho., and was the big sister of five siblings. She grew up in Longview, Wash., and graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1961. She married James G. Tipton and together they had one son James G. Tipton Jr.. She later married Robert "Bob" Wrinkle on June 2, 1977.

Her favorite hobby was gardening. She and Bob would produce so much that most of it was donated to the local food bank. She also loved baking. Her cakes and pies were loved by all her family and friends. Shirley loved animals and over the years always had her beloved dogs and cats. Her cat Gus was always by her side. Shirley loved watching football and baseball. She enjoyed following the Giants, the 49ers and especially the Cubs which was a bond she shared with her grandson Josh.

Shirley is survived by her husband Robert Wrinkle, her son James (June) Tipton Jr. of Springville, Iowa, her grandchildren James Tipton III of Middletown, Conn., and Josh Tipton of Vinton, Iowa, her sister Janice (Jeff) Taitano, and brother Ricky (Sue) Walston, both of Longview, Wash., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Harriet Walston, her brothers Jerry Walston and Floyd Walston and her sister Vicky Walston-Garten.

Per Shirley's wishes, she was cremated and there will be no service.

Shirley radiated a goodness which those who loved her will remember with a smile.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley went all through school together. I was looking forward to going to our 1961 Class Reunion with Shirley and her sister Janice in August or September of next year. We had a wonderful time at the last class reunion 5 years ago. She was a great person and always had a good word to say to everyone. She will be missed by many. God bless her.
Sharon Styve-Skibba
December 9, 2020
