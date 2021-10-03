Elvagene "Gene" Ertzberger

Feb. 14, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2021

Longtime resident of the Rainier, Longview area. Passed away September 26th, 2021 at the age of 96. Gene was born to Arnold and Luetta Swensen on February 14th, 1925. Having her birthday on Valentine's Day made her enjoy her birthday that much more!

She moved to Portland OR as a young woman during WWII where she worked in the shipyards as a welder building Victory Ships.

She met her husband, Bill, after the war ended. They married and relocated to the Rainier area where they had their children, Carol, Rocky, Grady, Penny, Marion Kaye, and Vern. Gene was a great mother and grandmother. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for them. She worked as a supervisor of housekeeping for many years at the St. Helens Hospital, and later as an in-home caregiver. She loved her church and was thrilled to be able to go on a mission and serve as a missionary after she had retired. She also enjoyed going to the temple and doing temple work.

A memorial service will be held October 4th, 2021, at the LDS church 27410 Parkdale Rd. Rainier, OR. Viewing from 11:00 to 1:00 with services following. There will be a gathering at the church following the service.