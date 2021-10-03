Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elvagene Ertzberger
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Elvagene "Gene" Ertzberger

Feb. 14, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2021

Longtime resident of the Rainier, Longview area. Passed away September 26th, 2021 at the age of 96. Gene was born to Arnold and Luetta Swensen on February 14th, 1925. Having her birthday on Valentine's Day made her enjoy her birthday that much more!

She moved to Portland OR as a young woman during WWII where she worked in the shipyards as a welder building Victory Ships.

She met her husband, Bill, after the war ended. They married and relocated to the Rainier area where they had their children, Carol, Rocky, Grady, Penny, Marion Kaye, and Vern. Gene was a great mother and grandmother. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for them. She worked as a supervisor of housekeeping for many years at the St. Helens Hospital, and later as an in-home caregiver. She loved her church and was thrilled to be able to go on a mission and serve as a missionary after she had retired. She also enjoyed going to the temple and doing temple work.

A memorial service will be held October 4th, 2021, at the LDS church 27410 Parkdale Rd. Rainier, OR. Viewing from 11:00 to 1:00 with services following. There will be a gathering at the church following the service.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
LDS church
27410 Parkdale Rd., Rainier, OR
Oct
4
Service
1:00p.m.
LDS church
27410 Parkdale Rd., Rainier, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I just saw that I missed Genes memorial. I only heard of her passing yesterday. So sorry to her wonderful family.I feel very blessed you shared her with us. She was truly an amazing lady,took a piece of my for sure. I have no doubt she is dancing with the angels.
Bonnie Crowston
October 6, 2021
We just found out about Gene's passing about an hour ago, so very sorry to know we missed her memorial. Alan was especially fond of her, and up until a few years ago, visited her once and a while. She always greeted him with a loving hug. A special lady for sure.
PENNY S MASSEY
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results