Emily Jane Peterson

September 4, 1931 - February 20, 2021

Emily Jane Peterson, 89, of Woodland, Washington peacefully passed away on February 20, 2021. She enjoyed many crafts, most of all sewing, also a member of the Lower Columbia Woodcarvers. Emily was born in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1931. She married Thomas Peterson in 1950. In 1958 they moved to Southern California where they raised their four children. In 1974 they moved to Arroyo Grande, California and in 1979 she lost her husband to cancer. Then, Emily and her youngest daughter relocated to Washington.

She lost her oldest son, Thomas Peterson in 2007. Survived by son Rick Peterson (Susie) of Orange, Calif., two daughters, Christine Peterson(Marc) or Marysville, Wash., and Pamela Stanley (Dean) of Woodland, Wash., and a sister, Esther Marie Pherrin of Vancouver, Wash., as well as 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Emily will be laid to rest with husband Thomas Peterson in Arroyo Grande, Calif.