Emily Thompson
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021

Emily Marie Thompson

June 29, 1987 - Nov. 27, 2021

Emily Marie Thompson, 34, died at home in Vancouver, WA on November 27, 2021.

Emily was born June 29, 1987 to Rick and Sheila Thompson. She lived in the Longview area for most of her life. She worked as a teller at Red Canoe Credit Union until shortly after the birth of her first child, and she made many lifelong friends in her career there. She leaves behind two sons who she loved tremendously.

Emily will be remembered as a joyful, spirited and often sassy soul with a wry sense of humor. She loved her family and friends unreservedly.

She is survived by her sons, Jaxson and Dash; her parents, Rick and Sheila Thompson; sister Kendra (Jon) McGarthwaite; brother Nick Thompson; nephew Noah and nieces Macy and Lila; uncle Jeff Thompson; aunts Karen Thompson and Teri (Alan) Murray; cousin Ashley (Justin) Christian; and many cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dick and Louise Thompson; Verna Martin; and Pat and Marie Kuhner; her uncle Mike Kuhner; and her cousin Heith Murray.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cowlitz County CASA.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 12, 2021.
So very sorry for your loss praying for peace for your family.
Terry and Tim Leineweber
December 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss...
Stacey Dunn
December 13, 2021
I offer my sympathies and my heart hurts for my sister and brother in law...
steven kuhner
Family
December 12, 2021
