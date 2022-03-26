Emogene Lindenmeyer

April 7, 1931 - March 4, 2022

Emogene married Robert J. Lindenmeyer on November 23, 1949.

Emogene was a beautiful loving wife and mother. She loved her boys so much. She was very particular and kept our home immaculate. She loved to work outside with her flowers and shrubs. She was a great cook and we had regular meals everyday. We went on many trips all over the country, many national parks. She loved camping and we always had so much fun together. She loved to walk everyday in the woods watching other birds and wildlife. She was my best pal and we loved each other with all our hearts.

I miss you so much, but I know you will be waiting for me.

Your husband of 72 years - Bob.

"Do not weep for me for you soon will follow."

Emogene is survived by her husband Bob, son Tim, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Michael.