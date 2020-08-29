Eva B. Davis

April 12, 1928 - August 12, 2020

Longtime Longview Resident, Eva B. Davis, age 92, died peacefully on August 14, 2020 in Renton, Wash., with family by her side.

She was born on April 12, 1928 at home near Port Orchard, Wash., to Samuel and Amelie Roulot. She had one older sister, Irene.

Eva graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1946, and later earned an Associate Degree from Lower Columbia College.

In 1948, she married Frank A. Davis of Laurel, Miss., at his brother Clarence's home in Port Orchard. (Another brother, Tom, was her sister Irene's husband.)

Eva and Frank moved to Longview and, in 1952, settled on Columbia Heights, where Eva remained until 2015, long after Frank's death in 1983. She spent her final years with family in Belfair and Kent, Wash.

Eva will be remembered as a hard worker. She worked full time at Whitaker, Lippe & Heale CPAs as a bookkeeper and accountant while raising four children. Her other projects ranged from sewing , to building a greenhouse, to planting 26,500 trees on the family's recently logged property.

At age 12, her mother was hospitalized for several months and her father and sister were working away from home. Eva was left to tend the family farm alone for a full summer, including the care of pets, chickens, farm animals, and a large garden. That summer, she taught herself to sew her own clothes and to can vegetables and fruit. Although her father warned her to not touch the pressure cooker, believing it was too dangerous for a young girl to manage, she didn't want the garden's bounty go to waste so she canned her first batch of corn. The pressure cooker did not explode and her defiance paid off

That summer led to Eva's lifelong passion for gardening and her produce and canned goods were part of every family dinner. She volunteered as a Master Gardener for 15 years and was a vendor at the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for over 30 years.

When her husband died, Eva inherited his hobby of beekeeping along with 17 beehives and soon became an expert beekeeper. She was active in the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association was a member of both the Washington State and Oregon Beekeepers Associations.

At the Farmers Market, Eva was known as "The Honey Lady". Her vendor tables featured honey and beeswax candles, along with plants, fresh and dried flowers, and a wide variety of produce. She delighted in visiting with her many regular customers. She also served as Vice President, President, and Secretary of the Market Board.

She is survived by four children: Carol Ann Davis (Steve Burdick), Darleen (Donald) Keck, Sandra Davis (Bruce E.H. Johnson), and Wayne Davis (Annie Lopez); four grandchildren (Dara Leech, Jon Keck, and Lindsey and Brooke Randle); three step-grandchildren (Jim Keck, and Joel and Casey Lopez) and three great-grandchildren (James Leech, and Mayson and Quinn Keck). She is also mourned by several dozen nieces and nephews, along with their children and grandchildren.

We are especially thankful for our extended family in Belfair and the staff at Stafford Suites in Kent for their tireless care of Eva.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cowlitz Community Farmer's Market or the Great Peninsula Conservancy. A memorial service is planned for Summer 2021 in Belfair, Wash.