Eva M. Brackett

Nov. 12, 1924 - Aug. 31, 2021

Eva M Brackett was born Nov 12, 1924 in Tilton, Iowa to Frederick F and Ellen E Wainwright and passed away August 31, 2021 in Longview, WA.

Eva graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She met her future husband, Robert M Brackett while teaching in Webster City, Iowa. They married in Tilton, Iowa June 7, 1952. They had 3 children and after several moves to follow Robert's career in ministry, they moved to Longview in 1973. They left several more times and returned permanently in 1998.

Eva is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, her parents, a brother and a sister. She is survived by sons Jerry (Roxanne) Brackett, Richard (Cheryl) Brackett and daughter Kathy (Dan) Sauer, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

Eva enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting, reading, and fishing. She spent many hours playing games with the grandkids. Eva had a quiet spirit, always a positive outlook and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her kindness, patience and love for others were always evident.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2021 at Exodus Church, 2746 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice or to Exodus Church.