Eva Jane Imler

Eva Jane Imler

December 11, 1928 - February 17, 2021

Eva Jane Imler passed away February 17, 2021. She was laid to rest at Grand Mound Cemetery in Rochester, Wash.

Eva was born to James and Maude Annett, being the younger sister of Angeline Turner and Geraldine Krall. Eva suffered a stroke in 2008 robbing her of her speech. Living at home, cared for by her son Dee for 10 years, Eva was forced to be placed in a long term care facility in Longview in 2018.

Eva enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, cake decorating and wood working. Eva was self taught and played by ear on the piano, accordion and violin in which she received multiple awards while playing for the Cowlitz Valley Old Time Fiddlers Association from 1985-1989. Eva also enjoyed reading her Bible.

Eva is survived by her son Dee Whitten, daughters Donna Hardey , Joan Shay and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 13, 2021.
Mom, I'm sure you heard me the last time I saw you. You were in a coma, but I got real close to your ear and told you "Hi Mom. It's Donna. I love you." Right then I saw a slight smile and your eyes flickered. We were told you had passed the next day. I hope you are with my dad, grandpa, grandma Johnston, and all your loved ones. See you soon. Love you!
Donna
April 3, 2022
Mom loved it when the flowers came out in spring. She always included the event when writing letters, and tried to have potted and hanging flowers on the front porch. I think that's an excellent practice, and now I do that, too. There are times I'm excited to tell Mom about something the next time I see her, then remember she isn't in this place anymore. But I do still tell her, knowing Jesus will pass it on. Like the song goes, "sometimes I feel like a motherless child", though I am 58. I love you Mom.
Joan Shay
March 7, 2022
You are greatly missed.
Donna Hardey
March 16, 2021
R.I.P. Mom.
Dee
March 15, 2021
