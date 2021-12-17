Menu
Faye A. Gerdlund
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Faye A. Gerdlund

Aug. 11, 1936 - Dec. 5, 2021

Faye A. Gerdlund, 85 of Kelso, WA. Passed away Sunday Dec. 5th 2021.

She was born Aug. 11, 1936 in Brattleboro, Vt. to the late Reginald and Ruth Johnson.

She married Alvin Nendel June 13th, 1954. They raised five children together and were married until his death on Sept. 10th, 1999.

She met Leroy Gerdlund in the spring of 2002 and they married on July 12th 2002 and lived happily together until he passed away on April 27, 2021.

Faye volunteered at the Kelso Police and Fire Departments and was active in her church.

Survivors include a sister Kasy Fisher (Michael), Children, Sydney Patterson (Charlie), Richard Nendel (Maureen), Kirk Nendel (Mison), Monti Nenel (Jolene), Lisa Marty(Don) and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held on Jan. 8th 2022 10:30 am at Grace Bible Fellowship 300 S. 10th Ave. Kelso, Wa. 98626


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
10:30a.m.
Grace Bible Fellowship
300 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA
Leroy & Faye were wonderful volunteers at the Kelso Police Department for many years. Wonderful people and great friends. Faye often brought in homemade treats for the officers and other staff. Always a joy to be around. They are both missed.
Wayne Nelson - Kelso Police Chief (Ret)
Friend
December 20, 2021
