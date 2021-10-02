Frank Edward BoyEs

Jun. 28, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2021

Frank Edward BoyEs passed away Aug. 29, 2021 in Shelton, WA. He was born June 28, 1940 in Yakima, WA, and was raised in Longview. He graduated R. A. Long Class of 1958. He joined the Army in 1966, completing air traffic control training. In 1971, he moved to Arizona and for many years worked as a successful contractor with the Bade brothers, who remained his lifelong friends. He later built and operated a well-known True Value Hardware with his wife Barbara. Upon retirement they wintered in Arizona, and for 21 years summered in Hood Canal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and George BoyEs; and his son, Steven. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; her son, Scott; and her daughter, Jenifer; his children: Robert, Susan, Justin, Christina and Jeff; both sisters. Joann Boyce and Patricia BoyEs; eleven grandchildren; many Johnson family members; and numerous Leonard family members with whom he became acquainted as a young man.

A private celebration with family will take place October 6, 2021 in Longview. In honor of Frank his ashes will be spread at some of his favorite locations.

As he said, "I had a great life, lots of friends, and great experiences."

We miss you…We love you, Frank, Dad, Poncho, Whiskers and Grandpa.

Frank was very proud to serve his country, and is very supportive of veterans and defenders of our freedoms. Please consider donations in lieu of flowers to: .

Gary Sinise Foundation: garysinisefoundation.org

Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center: 1005 Fir St, Longview, WA 98632