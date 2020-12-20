Menu
Frank Roger Devones

Frank Roger Devones

November 10, 1957 - November 20, 2020

Frank Roger Devones of Enumclaw Wash., passed away peacefully with family at his side on November 20,2020. Frank(Roger) was a 1976 graduate of RA Long. Frank served in the US Army 101st Airborne. He graduated from Central Washington State college with a major in Political Science/Military History. He worked for the Federal Government for Social Security until his retirement. Frank was an astute Military Historian. He was well known for his great sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Franklin Devones and his father, Jack William Devones Sr. He is survived by brothers Jack Devones (Beth) and Richard Dale Devones of Selah. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and great nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 20, 2020.
To Jack and Dale my deepest sympathy at Frank's passing. I have a lot of great memories of Frank and they bring a smile to my face. He will be missed.
Dean
December 20, 2020
