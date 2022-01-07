Menu
Frank H. Nemeth
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Frank H. Nemeth

June 20, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2021

Frank H. Nemeth passed away December 4, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born June 20, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Frank and Jessie Nemeth. Frank joined the U. S. Air Force in 1958 and that brought him to the Pacific Northwest. He retired as an engineer from Weyerhaeuser Company in 1995 after 34 years of service.. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob.

Frank loved the Pacific Northwest, the total beauty of everything it had to offer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, hiker, skier, clam digger, gardener and anything to do with the outdoors. One of his greatest joys was helping his neighbors and being involved in his community.

Many will remember him as "Frankie the Clown" and his great sense of humor and love of life and how much he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janice Nemeth, at home. Frank and Janice had six children between them: Tami DeRosier (Joe), Tim Nemeth (Michelle) and Terry Nemeth (Kari), Dirk Willis (Kris), Lisa Apo and Pat Akse. He has seven grandchildren, Justin (Jordan), Michael DeRosier (Kaylee), Nicole VanSligtenhorst (Tyler), Jessie Coles (Mike), Alyssa Nemeth, La'iku KanohoApo and Leimana Apo. he also has eight great grandchildren, Rowan, Phoenix, Valerie, Isabella, Chloe, Hudsynn, Harper and Harley. He is also survived by a brother, David Nemeth, and three sisters, Beverly Kedzierski, Joan Hall and Carol Keeler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank's spirit lives on. His acts of goodness and courage will never be forgotten. He is in our hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. With a Celebration of Life at The Claw in Enumclaw, Washington at 4p.m.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Tahoma National Cemetery
WA
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
The Claw
Enumclaw, WA
What a delightful man. His sense of humor, kindness and love of life will be remembered forever.
Marlyss Bailey
January 11, 2022
Enjoyed working with Frank. He did a great job!!
Ed Hamilton
Work
January 7, 2022
i love you grandpa. i miss you.
Leimana Apo
January 7, 2022
My sympathies to your entire family. This photo shows a twinkle in his eyes. I'm sure he blessed a lot of people that crossed his path throughout his life. He looks like he left a lot of humorous stories to remember. Extra helping of love to my friends Janice and Lisa.
Linda Keller
January 7, 2022
