Frederic Thomas Gaspro
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Frederic Thomas Gaspro

March 4, 1945 - May 30, 2021

Frederic (Fred) Thomas Gaspro, 76, of Longview, Wash., peacefully passed on at St. John's Medical Center while surrounded by family.

Fred was born in Portland, Ore., and graduated from Franklin High School in 1963. In 1979 Fred, along with his wife and children, moved to Longview.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Louise Gaspro; his children, Ann and Jason Nelson, Tony and Melanie Gaspro; his sisters, Gloria Meyer and Barbara Witter; his grandchildren, Brittney and Alex Martinez, Katie and Patrick Horsley, and Xander Gaspro; and four great grandchildren, Calista and Delilah Martinez, Hunter and Savannah Horsley.

A small, private service will be held to commemorate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an American Cancer Society fundraiser at

http://bit.ly/fightcancer4fred or consider donating directly at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 9, 2021.
Our hearts go out to the family. We all will miss Fred and that infectious smile. Rest in peace good friend.
All lan and Patti. Zion
Friend
June 15, 2021
Louise. God bless you and your family at this time.you are in my prayers . Phyllis
phyllis dines
June 14, 2021
You will be deeply missed and never forgotten Fred. You are a good man and a great friend. My love to Louise and family.
Tom Crisman
Friend
June 14, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. It seems like yesterday when we were neighbors and all the kids were just growing up. Thinking of you all now during this transitional time.
Patti Senter
Friend
June 9, 2021
