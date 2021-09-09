Garnette A. Hageman

Nov. 11, 1931 - Jul. 8, 2021

Garnette was born in Randle, WA to Ralph and Rhoda Moorcroft on Nov. 11, 1931, the youngest of 5 children. Moving with her family to Longview, she attended RAL High School. She soon met Bill Hageman. They married and lived in San Diego while Bill served in the Navy. They moved back to Kelso while raising their children.

Bill and Garnette loved entertaining. Their door was always open to friends and family with a lovely meal prepared.

After retiring, they enjoyed traveling with their motor home group and wintering in Palm Springs and Arizona. Garnette loved traveling and cherished her trips to New York with her daughter, granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She also enjoyed shopping and having lunch with her dear friends, Nancy and Joann. Garnette took pride in always being well dressed.

She is survived by her three children, Judy Nazelrod, Rudy Hageman, and Barbara Brister. Eleven grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren

Preceding her in death was her husband of over 60 years, William "Bill" L. Hageman. Brothers, Joe and John Moorcroft. Sisters, Aileene Amrine and Barbara Takehara.

A special "Thank You" to Ron Dean for his care to her and Joey.

There will be a private memorial on Garnette's 90th birthday at her place in Arizona.