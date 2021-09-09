Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Garnette A. Hageman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Garnette A. Hageman

Nov. 11, 1931 - Jul. 8, 2021

Garnette was born in Randle, WA to Ralph and Rhoda Moorcroft on Nov. 11, 1931, the youngest of 5 children. Moving with her family to Longview, she attended RAL High School. She soon met Bill Hageman. They married and lived in San Diego while Bill served in the Navy. They moved back to Kelso while raising their children.

Bill and Garnette loved entertaining. Their door was always open to friends and family with a lovely meal prepared.

After retiring, they enjoyed traveling with their motor home group and wintering in Palm Springs and Arizona. Garnette loved traveling and cherished her trips to New York with her daughter, granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She also enjoyed shopping and having lunch with her dear friends, Nancy and Joann. Garnette took pride in always being well dressed.

She is survived by her three children, Judy Nazelrod, Rudy Hageman, and Barbara Brister. Eleven grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren

Preceding her in death was her husband of over 60 years, William "Bill" L. Hageman. Brothers, Joe and John Moorcroft. Sisters, Aileene Amrine and Barbara Takehara.

A special "Thank You" to Ron Dean for his care to her and Joey.

There will be a private memorial on Garnette's 90th birthday at her place in Arizona.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My heart is full of sympathy for you all , Judy, Rudy and Barbara and family. I feel like I lost my other mother growing up together, love to you all. Jackie
Jackie De La Grange Curtin
October 29, 2021
I adored Garnette. Her sparkle and zest for life was infamous. Always a joy to visit with. Loved her fashion and style she was one classy last. I miss taking her flowers and reading her witty messages of thanks. I don´t believe I have ever known anyone more Inspirational who enjoyed life to the fullest. I loved being her Garden Fairy Your light will shine on dear
Debra White
September 10, 2021
Dear Barbara, Bill & family, Please accept our deepest sympathy in the loss of your beautiful Mom. You´re in our thoughts and prayers. Larry & Nancy.
Larry & Nancy Marko
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results