Garrett Michael Grigsby
1993 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Garrett Michael Grigsby

Dec. 1, 1993 - Sep. 17, 2021

Garrett Michael Grigsby, 27, of Longview passed away at home on September 17, 2021. Garrett was born December 1st 1993 to Darlene Grigsby (Thompson) and father,, John Alan Grigsby in Longview. Garrett had lived in Longview his whole life.

Garrett is survived by his parents Darlene and Steve Thompson, of Longview and John and Cida Grigsby of Virginia. His sister, Nicole Miller and husband, Michael; sister, Cassandra Grigsby; and sister, Alicia Grigsby; and a very special friend/sister Makinzie Harvill all of Longview. Many nieces and a nephew on the the way. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins. And his extended family, all of the Cowlitz County AMR Crew. They were always so fabulous with Garrett and loved him. Garrett loved them so much as well.

He was preceded in death by all his grandparents.

Darlene had devoted her life to taking care of Garrett and his very special needs. Then when she met Steve Thompson he didn't hesitate to jump right in and devote his life to taking care of Garrett. Garrett loved Steve so very much. Garrett loved everyone in his family and the feeling was mutual. He was a very loved young man by anyone that knew him. Garrett will truly be missed by all.

Fly high my sweet angel.

There will be a memorial service held at Steele Chapel on Oct 4 at 3pm, viewing starts at 10am.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
10:00a.m.
WA
Oct
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you so very much my son. I´m so heartbroken, and sorry you had to leave. I pray heaven is everything we hope it is, and your free of your disabilities and with your grandparents basking in love and glory. I will suffer your loss until the day we meet again son. I will always love you more than you could ever imagine. Fly high Boo Boo, Dad
John Grigsby
Family
December 21, 2021
Jason and I send our condolences. Such a precious amazing early angel left us too soon
Angelique Bedwell
September 26, 2021
Our sincere condolences to all of you.
Hutton Family
September 25, 2021
We will miss you Garrett. Our prayers are with our Grigsby family .
The Van Natta´s
September 25, 2021
