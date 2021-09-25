Garrett Michael Grigsby

Dec. 1, 1993 - Sep. 17, 2021

Garrett Michael Grigsby, 27, of Longview passed away at home on September 17, 2021. Garrett was born December 1st 1993 to Darlene Grigsby (Thompson) and father,, John Alan Grigsby in Longview. Garrett had lived in Longview his whole life.

Garrett is survived by his parents Darlene and Steve Thompson, of Longview and John and Cida Grigsby of Virginia. His sister, Nicole Miller and husband, Michael; sister, Cassandra Grigsby; and sister, Alicia Grigsby; and a very special friend/sister Makinzie Harvill all of Longview. Many nieces and a nephew on the the way. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins. And his extended family, all of the Cowlitz County AMR Crew. They were always so fabulous with Garrett and loved him. Garrett loved them so much as well.

He was preceded in death by all his grandparents.

Darlene had devoted her life to taking care of Garrett and his very special needs. Then when she met Steve Thompson he didn't hesitate to jump right in and devote his life to taking care of Garrett. Garrett loved Steve so very much. Garrett loved everyone in his family and the feeling was mutual. He was a very loved young man by anyone that knew him. Garrett will truly be missed by all.

Fly high my sweet angel.

There will be a memorial service held at Steele Chapel on Oct 4 at 3pm, viewing starts at 10am.