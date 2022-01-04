Menu
Gary Dean Stevens

GARY DEAN STEVENS

Dec. 4, 1961 - Dec. 29, 2021

Gary Dean Stevens, 60, passed away December 29, 2021, from heart failure, diabetes and sepsis. He was born December 4, 1961 in Vancouver, WA. He lived in Castle Rock and Kelso as a child before moving to Vancouver. He graduated from Evergreen High School, He spent 4 years in the Air Force and worked at Alcoa a few years then started truck driving. He loved to bowl and fish.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Stevens, sister, Sande Catania (Kim) Amboy, and mother, Patricia Stevens, Toledo, WA, Aunt Meretha Dunlap, Kalama, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Stevens, sister, Kathleen Stevens, brother, Jeffrey Stevens, and both sets of grandparents.

Gary was a friendly and caring person. We will miss him.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy for your loss. Haven't seen him in years but he was always such a nice guy. Years ago we all bowled at the bowling alley in Camas. Thinking about him and Pat (mom). I miss those days. Love to all. Always, Rae Roe (Sissy)
Rae Roe
Friend
January 4, 2022
