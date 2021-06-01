Gary Floyd Wallace

June 28, 1944 - May 18, 2021

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Gary Floyd Wallace, beloved family patriarch, passed away at the age of 76.

Gary was born on June 28, 1944 in Grand Forks, ND to parents Floyd and Gladyce Wallace and grew up in northern Minnesota with his parents and younger brothers Rodger and Terry. Gary graduated from Cherry High School in 1962 and attended Virginia Junior College. In 1964, Gary married Judy Merila and started a family. Gary was father to three daughters, Kristin Wallace, Michelle (Wallace) Dalen, and Shannon Wallace and later grandfather to Shannon's children, Jacob and Chloe Bass. In 1967, the family moved to Washington where Gary worked with his father at Baker's Corner Store. In 1985, Gary married Vicky (Neglay) and became a second father, and later a grandfather and great grandfather to Kevin Kearney and family, Keith Kearney and family, Kent Kearney (who preceded him in death) and family.

Gary was a consummate salesman and ardent sportsman which influenced his career choices including founding Wallace Enterprises Sporting Goods, and prior to retirement owning Four Corner's General Store & Gun Room. Gary was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and collecting firearms.

Gary is survived by his wife Vicky, a large and loving family, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, June 5 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt Solo Rd, Longview WA. A celebration of life potluck will be held immediately following at the home of Sean Wallace, 261 Studebaker Spur 2, Castle Rock WA. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.