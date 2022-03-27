Gayland R. White

May 1, 1938 - Feb. 10, 2022

Gayland was Born May 1st 1938 in Idaho Falls Idaho. He passed away February 10 2022 in Portland Oregon. He was 83.

He lived in Longview WA since 1983

He was the middle of nine children of Theodore Howard White and Elva Mary Gardner White.

He graduated Idaho Falls High School 1957 and Idaho State University BS Vocational Education 1983.

He was a veteran in the US Army.

Married Shirley Winchester Lewisville Idaho later divorced. Married Phyllis Hanke White Longview Washington. He worked various jobs, machinist, construction. Worked at the INEL for 18 years as a Machinist. Faculty at Lower Columbia Community College Longview WA for 20 in the Machining Technology Program.

Gayland spent his adult life in Lewisville and Rigby Idaho before moving to Longview WA 1983.

Member of the LDS church he was a member of the Eagles in Longview and the American legion. Gayland's biggest hobby was horses. He broke colts, team roped, helped on cattle drives and any neighbor that needed a hand working cows on horseback. He enjoyed working on the farm and supporting the sports or any extracurricular event his children were in. He loved the outdoors camping, hunting and fishing. He filled a long time passion owning racehorses. He ran horses in Sunland Park NM, Los Alameda CA all over the Northwest and Intermountain West and had success in BC Canada winning a futurity there. He was at every sporting event that his grandchildren competed in that he could make it to and wanted to be called as soon as possible to the ones he could not be at.

Family: Wife Phyliss Hanke White Longview WA, Children, Gayla White (Deceased), Gregg White (Angela) Fowler CO, Allen White Goose Lake CA, Wendy Acosta Idaho Falls ID, Ted Hanke (Teresa) Yelm WA, Tim Hanke (Kay) Toutle WA, Todd Hanke (Shelly) Kelso WA. Gayland had 11 Grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Gayland 4 sisters Lois, Margret, Delores and Loraine and 4 brothers, Henry, Cliff, Fred and Howard.

Proceeded in Death by Parents, Daughter, 1 brother, 2 sisters and 2 grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life April 9th 22 at 1:00PM at the Catlin Grange 205 Shawnee St Kelso WA.