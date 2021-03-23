Gayle Marie (Wood) Agren

January 27, 1949 - March 12, 2021

Gayle Marie (Wood) Agren passed away at home in the comforting presence of her family on March 12, 2021. Although the cancer with which she had lived for two decades finally took her life, it never defeated her. She faced it with humor and an enthusiasm for life that reflected her deep love for her friends and family. Even in her final days, she refused to give in to despair, demanding in her closing days that her obituary "be funny."

Gayle was born in Vancouver to Davis and Helen Wood on January 27, 1949. She spent her earliest years in LaCenter, Ryderwood, Naselle, Toutle, and Castle Rock – all the "hot spots" – and then she and the family left Southwest Washington to journey to the Philippines, where Gayle finished high school. She returned to Washington after high school to begin her studies at Lower Columbia College.

She married Glen Agren on July 17, 1970, and they began their lives together. They traveled to Fairbanks – where Gayle found she greatly preferred Alaskan summers to the winters, so they returned to Castle Rock.

Gayle and Glen had two children, Erika and Neil – and Gayle enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Emma (who declares proudly that she was always Grammie Gayle's "favorite grandchild"!).

Gayle spent the rest of her life living not far from where she grew up, but she never lost her enthusiasm for travel, journeying throughout the United States, as well as to Ireland and Finland. Everyplace she went, she explored both the local heritage and her family's roots, turning every trip into a "graveyard vacation," and always visiting the oldest church she could find in the area.

After working as a teller in several local banks, Gayle worked for 23 years for the Kelso School District, including more than two decades at Wallace Elementary, where she treasured the relationships she developed with the children who crossed her path. Both in her work and in her other activities, Gayle pursued a passion for fairness and social justice throughout her life.

Gayle's own "heritage" lives on in her family, as well as in the many friends whose lives she touched over the years.

Gayle is survived by her husband, Glen; two children, Erika (Cory Remmers) Agren and Neil (Amy) Agren); one grandchild, Emma Agren; brothers Davis Wood, Jr. and Michael Wood; and sister Viki Gilboy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Helen Wood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief (LRW.org) or to Community Home Health & Hospice (CHHH.org).