Gene Ransom Sr.

Gene Edward Ransom Sr.

Nov. 16, 1939 - April 7, 2022

Gene, affectionately known as "Dady" was born and raised in Hallsville, TX. He attended both Galilee High School and Prairie View A&M University before heading west to Los Angeles, CA. He made his final home and heavenly transition from Nampa, ID. Gene is survived by siblings Freddie, Paul and Evelyn, all of Dallas, TX. His children Sean Ransom and Gene Ransom, Jr. both of Los Angeles, CA, Amelia Ransom of Seattle, WA and Brad Ransom of Portland, OR also mourn his passing. He also leaves four granddaughters and three great granddaughters to celebrate his life. A private celebration will be held next month.


Published by The Daily News on Apr. 17, 2022.
