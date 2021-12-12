George Walter Dunn

March 1, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2021

George Walter Dunn passed away on November 17th, 2021.

Born in West Point Arkansas March 1, 1928, the oldest of six children of James and Hazel (Bradford) Dunn. He also had two older half-sisters.

In the spring of 1944, GW gathered his younger brothers and sisters and moved the family to the Caddo Valley Academy in Norman AR. While in Norman, GW met a young lady by the name of Lucy Green. With her family permission, Lucy and GW began seeing one another socially.

Graduating high school in 1946, George enlisted in the Navy assigned to the light cruiser USS Springfield.

After his enlistment, George followed many of his friends working for Long-Bell lumber in Longview Washington. Assigned to the east mill night maintenance/millwright crew, George worked as many hours as he could get. He was saving up to go back to Arkansas and marry Lucy, then bring her to Longview.

George and Lucy married October 16, 1948, in Little Rock Arkansas.

His entire life, George dreamt about becoming a lawyer, but he knew that goal had passed. So instead, he did what he thought might be the next best thing.

On August 1st, 1950, George joined the Longview Police Department as patrolman. In 1952, he became a Detective.

His next promotion came the summer of 1956 when he was promoted to Lieutenant.

Part of the Lieutenant duties was that of city traffic engineer (making George the city's first traffic engineer). As such, he was responsible for all traffic control signals, street markings and signage.

Not long after assuming his duties, local businesses, churches, and schools were asking if they could either hire the city paint crew or rent the striping equipment?

It gave George an idea, in 1957, after receiving permission from the mayor and police chief, George purchased a paint striping machine. Starting the "Longview Parking Lot Service" company. For more than 45 years George would design, stripe, stencil almost every parking lot in southwest Washington, Columbia, and Clatsop counties in Oregon.

When John Bailey retired from the police force in 1965 his pension was approx.. 128.00/month and no medical benefits. The need for a retirement program was apparent, when Lt. Dunn asked Chief Benefiel about it, George was told if he started it, he had to finish it.

On February 10, 1970, Governor Dan Evans signed the bill into law that George had worked tirelessly on for four years- the Law Enforcement Officer/Firefighter retirement program (LEOFF I). George was also responsible for the passage of over 150 other bills the Governor signed into law on behalf of law enforcement and firefighters.

In February 1972, the rank of police captain was eliminated, and George was assigned the title of assistant police chief.

In 1973, by a vote of his peers statewide, George was elected to serve as president for the "Washington State Law Enforcement Association".

In June 1975, Lt. Dunn would become the second police officer from Washington State invited to attend the "Southern Police Institute" at the University of Louisville Kentucky.

On March 18, 1980, after 30 years' service to the community, George decided it was time to retire.

For the next 22 years, George and Lucy would spend winters playing golf with their friends in Arizona.

George was proceeded in death by his wife Lucy (Nov 17, 2009), and his daughter Deborah Lynn (May 4, 2015). Most all of George's siblings proceeded him.

Surviving family members include George's older half-sister, Mrs. Tilden Parks, Son Scot (Dianne), Granddaughters; Skye (Chris) Strayer-Ellis, Traci (James) Wills, Kezia Parrish, Jennifer (Michael) McCormick. Great Grandsons; Riley and Trent Wills. Great Granddaughters; Lucy Ellis, Cora and Willow McCormick, and Adelina Everhart.

At his request no memorial service is to be held. George will return to Arkansas to be buried beside his wife Lucy.

In lieu of cards or flowers, a memorial donation to Community Home Health and Hospice 1035 11th Avenue Longview WA 98632 would be appreciated.