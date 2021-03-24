George "Les" Fickett

April 7, 1953 - March 19, 2021

George "Les" Fickett, 67, of Toutle passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, March 19, 2021, after battling cancer.

Les was born on April 7, 1953. He was raised in Toutle, Wash. He joined the U.S. Army at age 17 and bravely served in the Vietnam War. Les was an active member of the VFW of Toutle and served in several leadership roles, including Post Commander, Quarter Master and Trustee. He spent his retirement years doing what he loved most, hunting and fishing with his best friends Herb, Tom and Ted. He volunteered many hours of service in the community as an instructor teaching hunter's safety courses and volunteering at the Toutle Lake School greenhouse.

Most importantly, Les was an easy to love man who was dedicated to his family and friends. He would never hesitate to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. In his easygoing nature, you would find him in jeans, socks and sandals at every special event. Close family and friends knew him for his exemplary pie-making ability and beautiful hand-made cribbage boards. Les also shared his love of woodworking, learned from his father George, with the ones he loved.

George is survived by his wife, Holly Fickett; son, Oly Fickett; daughter, Bailey Spingola (Rob); grandson, Robert Spingola; his mother, Barbara Conrad (Clayton); and four brothers, Lewis, Roger, Ricky and Lance.

He was preceded in death by his father George Ely Fickett.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1PM. Due to Covid-19, the family will be unable to have a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made in Les Fickett's honor to Community Home Health and Hospice of Longview (1000 12th Ave, Longview, WA 98632).