George William McClure
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

George William McClure

April 15, 1958 - March 5, 2021

George William McClure passed from this life on Friday March 5, 2021. George enjoyed life and lived it on his own terms. He was well known in Castle Rock, Wash.

He was an avid fisherman. It was once said that he could throw a line in a mud puddle and catch a steelhead. He worked planting trees for years until he got ill. When Mt. St. Helens erupted, He helped to replant the trees.

George is survived by his four sisters, Jeorjianna Gay, Shirley Burke, Linda Althof and Jaci Smith. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Memorial service forthcoming.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 13, 2021.
