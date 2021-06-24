George Rohrbach

January 24, 1937 - June 14, 2021

George Rohrbach (84) of Longview, Wash., passed away June 14, 2021 at his home with his family at his side.

George was born January 24, 1937 to George and Elizabeth "Betty" Rohrbach in Sunbury, Pa. While growing up in Sunbury, he developed a lifelong love for hunting, fishing, and trapping – this love for the outdoors is what finally brought him to Washington in 1960. He loved the hunting and fishing found in the northwest and that made it possible to raise our family on venison, elk, and fish. He then married Diane Beck in 1956 and they later divorced.

He worked at Weyerhauser Plywood for several years and later married his wife Connie Rohrbach (formally Whitesides) in 1968. He then worked at Wauna Paper Mill and finally Reynolds Aluminum Plant where he retired in 1992. George and his family made many trips in the summers to Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and his home state, Pennsylvania.

George was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Connie, his daughters Debbie Hurst (Bill), Krisanna Rohrbach, and Chris Pedersen, and his son, Steve Rohrbach – as well as his two sisters Carol Reis and Kay Rebuck (Todd) in Pennsylvania. He had two nephews, ten grand-kids, and five great grand-kids. George also leaves a cousin, Dick Rohrbach, who he was especially close to – often describing him as "like my brother".