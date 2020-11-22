Menu
Gerald F. "Jerry" Rust

Gerald "Jerry" F. Rust

November 18, 1941 - November 10, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" F. Rust 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born November 18, 1941 to Frank and Lucille Rust. He was raised in Minnesota with his brother Ronald C. Rust. Jerry married Carolynn Stavig in 1960 and they had three children, Ron Rust, Megan Wales and Mavis Rust.

Jerry worked in many fields in his lifetime from tow truck, business owner and semi driver, he was a Cowlitz County Volunteer Fireman for 25 years. he held the rank of Captain for many of those years. In his retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed building bird houses.

Jerri is survived by his brother, Ronald Rust. His children, Ron Rust, Megan Wales and Mavis Rust. A granddaughter Kristijane Fong and her husband Richard and two great granddaughters Kyah and Kierra Fong.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucille and his wife, Carolyn.

A service will be announced at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
We have lost a very skilled craftsman and a friend. We own 4 or 5 of his birdhouses and have bought several as gifts for our son. We will miss not being able to have him design more for us. To me, these beautiful little "homes" for our loved bird families are collectibles. Only Jerry made them. Each year when the birds start carrying nesting material to the bird houses, we sit and watch. We have them out by our koi pond and with the bird feeders, and bird baths, we like to think it´s a safe and comfortable environment for them. Now, we will always remember Jerry when we watch spring open up once again. It was great to know him and appreciate his skill. God be with his family at this time of loss.
Jane Eisele
November 22, 2020