Germaine A. Verage

May 4, 1927 - November 4, 2020

In the late hours of November 4, 2020 Germaine A. Verage passed into the loving arms of Jesus. The eldest of five children born to Henry and Minnie VanDaalwyk Kilsdonk on May 4, 1927 in Kimberly, Wisconsin, she often spoke of the loving home she was raised in where she was taught the importance of faith, family and friends. After graduating from Kimberly High School, where she focused on her clerical skills, she went to work in the office at Kimberly Clark Mill. Wanting to spread her wings, Germaine came to Longview to visit her aunt who introduced her to John Joseph Verage, also a transplant from Wisconsin. They fell in love and were married on October 4, 1958.

Prior to having her family, Germaine worked as a bookkeeper for Frienlander Jewelers and for Tolleycraft. John and Germaine were blessed with four daughters and her career as a homemaker began. She was the quintessential mother who made clothes for her kids, cooked wonderful meals, always had something freshly baked in the kitchen, helped with homework and always had time for a card game with her girls. Most importantly, she taught us about building a relationship with Jesus, to support your family and friends in good times and bad, to give a full day's work for a full day's pay and to help those in need. All these lessons we learned through her example. After the girls were in school full-time Germaine worked as a clerk for Weight Watchers for 35 years making many long-lasting friendships.

Germaine was generous with her time at St. Rose Parish where she was a member of St. Mary's Circle, served as Altar Society President, and was a member of the Parish Life Committee. St. John Medical Center was also important to Germaine. She volunteered 6,200 hours sewing, working the information desk, and working in the gift shop. She received the Double Play award in 1995 and was honored with the Presidential Award for lifetime achievement. Germaine was a member of The Friends of St. John and serving on the Scholarship Committee. She was also active at St. Rose School while her children attended there.

In 2015, Germaine relocated to the Canterbury Chateau where she got involved right away taking advantage of all the activities available to her and making many good friends. She loved to play games and cards and always managed to find a group to play with. An avid walker, Germaine found some wonderful "walking buddies" to rack up miles with. She took every opportunity to share her faith and led rosary weekly. During the COVID lockdown she organized her fellow Catholic residents for prayer time and visiting with Father Sebastian. We are grateful for the care and concern she received from the residents and staff in her final days.

Germaine is survived by her daughters Cheryl Christopher, Kathleen (Kevin) Cerri, MaryAnn Verage and Lisa (Karen Kickabush) Verage. She leaves behind three grandchildren including Stephanie Christopher, Kristine (Rob) Sander and Kyle Cerri as well as her siblings Mary Ann Steichen and Con (Pat) Kilsdonk, sisters-in-law Dolores Kilsdonk and Florence Doverspike and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years John Verage, a son-in-law Richard Christopher, an infant sister Patricia Kilsdonk and two brothers Bob Kilsdonk and Jim Kildsonk.

A private family service will be held due to COVID restrictions. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 2957, Longview, WA 98632, St. Rose School, 720 26th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632 or The Friends of St. John Scholarship Fund, 1615 Delaware Street, Longview, WA 98632.