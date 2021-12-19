Gerold George Cresor

Jan. 6, 1942 - Nov. 12, 2021

Gerold "Jerry" George Cresor, 79, of Silver Lake died Nov 12, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Graduating in the first class at the newly built Mark Morris High School, Jerry was a standout football, basketball and baseball player, he was even inducted into a local Hall of Fame for outstanding athletes. He completed a year of college at LCC before joining the Army, where he served in Germany, playing sports for the military while completing his training to become an MP. After completing active duty he became a trooper for the Washington State Patrol for over a decade before changing career paths and becoming part owner of Elmer's Pancake & Steak House. While remaining part owner, he began working for Cowlitz County, where he worked up until his retirement. He was a patriot, protector, outdoorsman, and always loved a good joke or story. But most of all he was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Kathleen (Kolman) Cresor; three sisters: Bettie Risner, Joann Stone, and Julie Potter; a son: Jon Cresor; two daughters: Jennifer Cresor and Mischelle Cresor; and four grandchildren: Blaine, Ian, Paxton, and Teagan.

A celebration of life will be planned for this upcoming spring with friends, family and loved ones.