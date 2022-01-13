GLORIA ANN CODY

Jun. 9, 1934 – Jan. 7, 2022

Gloria Ann Cody was born to Melvin D. Scherdnik and Mary Eleanor (Albright) Scherdnik on June 9, 1934 and was raised in Vancouver, Washington. Gloria married Von Charles (Bud) Cody on June 19, 1954 and they raised their 3 children in Longview. Bud preceded her in death on October 5, 1984.

Gloria grieved the loss of her mom as a 9 year old child. Despite not having her own mom as a role model, she was a devoted and wonderful mom and grandma.

In addition to caring for her family, she enjoyed reading, gardening (raising a yard full of beautiful flowers), embroidering, taking trips to Long Beach, collecting antiques and teapots, and sewing. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many clothes and formal dresses for her daughter. Her meals were delicious and her desserts were fabulous. She worked for a short time at Payless.

After the death of their spouses, her brother, Gordon, moved in with her and they enjoyed many years together. They both had an intense love for animals, and along with loving their own pets, never came across a stray they didn't feed and care for. Gordon preceded Gloria in death on January 2, 2021.

Gloria is survived by sons Jerry and Roger Cody, both of Longview, daughter, Camille Miller (Jim) of Pflugerville, Texas, their children, Daniel Fritsch (Brandi), Sibyl Swift, Jimmy Miller and Benjamin Miller, grandson, Jason Cody, 11 great grandchildren, sister, Florence Frederick of Vancouver, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, husband, and Gordon, also preceding her in passing was her brother, Roger Scherdnik, and many beloved pets.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later time.

A heartfelt thank you to staff at PeaceHealth St. John's and Community Home Health & Hospice.

Donations in Gloria's memory can be made to the Cowlitz County Humane Society or charity of your choice.