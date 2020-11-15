Gloria Jean (Sheldon) Starcher

July 31, 1940 - November 3, 2020

Gloria Jean (Sheldon) Starcher passed away quite suddenly on November 3, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver at the age of 80. Gloria was born at Longview Memorial Hospital in 1940 to Milroy "Doug" and Grace Sheldon. She attended Kelso schools and graduated Kelso high in 1958. Other than a few years she lived her whole life in the area.

Gloria enjoyed children and after raising her own she provided daycare for several others before spending her later years watching and being involved in her local grand children's lives. She enjoyed their accomplishments and tried to attend every event and activity. She enjoyed her pets and was always in the company of one or more Dachshunds for more than 30 years. She was an active member of the Kelso class of '58 alumni and was a member of the Grange for many years. She had a great love of the beach and would go as often as she could.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 34 years Larry Starcher. One sister, Wanda Wines of Longview. Her sons Michael Turya of Fresno, Calif., Eric Turya of Longview, Kirk Turya of Longview, and Troy and Helen Turya of Kingsburg, Calif. Also, one daughter, Shari and Pat Harris of Kelso, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren plus many cousins.

Gloria's wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date when all will be able to attend.