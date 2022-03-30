Gordon Humphreys

Dec. 27, 1938 - March 5, 2022

Gordon Humphreys, age 83, died March 5th, 2022 at home in Toledo after battling diabetes and parkinson's disease.

He was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado, December 27th, 1938 to Wesley and Lucille Humphreys. Gordon graduated in 1957 from Kelso High School and played championship football, basketball, and tennis. He attended classes at Lower Columbia College and finished a year at Northern Arizona University.

In 1959 Gordon married Linda Lynn, of Kelso. They were within two weeks of celebrating their 63rd anniversary at the time of his death.

After learning the skills of installing floor coverings, he worked for most of the local carpet retailers. Eventually, he opened his own retail floor coverings shop in the Lexington area of Kelso. His property was enlarged and became Gordon's Mini-Storage.

After selling the property in 2005, Gordon and Linda retired to Toledo to be near family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wes and Terry, son Lane, and grandson Tyler Bryan. Gordon is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Heidi Bryan (Ken), son Ty (Megan), son Rick (Shannon), five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Gordon never lost his love for Gospel work and was always ready "in season and out of season" to preach the Word. For many years he has been part of Christian Gospel Work, making, installing, and shipping Scripture signs. These signs are seen locally, nationwide, and now worldwide. "The Lord hath done great things for us: whereof we are glad." Psalm 126:3

To continue this great work, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Christian Gospel Work

3502 Ruddell Loop SE

Lacey, WA 98503

An open house gathering will be held Saturday, April 9th from 2-4 p.m. to share memories, pictures, and fellowship at:

253 Howe Rd. E.

Toledo, WA 98591

For additional information contact Heidi Bryan at [email protected] or call (360)749-5264