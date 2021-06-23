Grace Evelyn Meikle Collins

January 31, 1937 - June 17, 2021

Grace Evelyn Meikle Collins went home to be with her Savior and loved ones on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

She was born on January 31, 1937, in Castle Rock, Wash., to John and Julia Meikle. During her childhood, Grace participated in 4-H, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She attended school in Castle Rock and graduated from Kelso High School in 1955. After her graduation, Grace attended Western Washington University where she earned degrees in Life Science and Art and went on to earn her Master's Degree.

Shortly after her graduation from college, Grace married Norlin LaRay Collins of Kelso, Wash. They went on to have three children. The family enjoyed their life in Cowlitz County.

Grace taught at several schools in the area including; Carolls, Toutle Lake, Longview Christian, Columbia Heights Christian Academy and Kelso Christian Academy. She was also a member of The Cowlitz County Camp Fire Association, Daughters of the Pioneers, Cowlitz County Genealogy Society and The Catlin Cemetery Committee. She was also a member and Sunday School teacher at several churches in the area including; Kelso Assembly of God, Toutle Lake Community Church, Columbia Heights Assembly of God, Castle Rock Nazarene Church and Castle Rock Christian Church. Grace also started a Boys and Girls Mission Club at her church, where she enjoyed sharing her faith with the next generation.

Grace spent her life serving others and was willing to help those in needs. Some of Grace's hobbies included drawing, sewing, rock collecting, cooking and playing music. She also enjoyed discovering new places and took many road trips across America and managed to visit each state except Hawaii. Her interest in family genealogy led her to compile, write and self-publish her book entitled Ever Onward.

Grace is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and husband. Her surviving family members include; sister Bertha Brown, children Kathryn Collins, Paul Collins and Rebecca Allen and their spouses, Lisa Collins and Scott Allen, and her grandchildren Keith, Lisa, Brian, Lachelle, Kennedi and great grandchild Merida.

Grace's family would like to extend an invitation to family and friends in a celebration of life at the Castle Rock Christian Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00.