Grace L. Kennedy

September 12, 1935 - September 9, 2020

Grace L. Kennedy, 84, of Longview passed away on September 9, 2020. She was born September 12, 1935 in Greenbush, Minnesota to then reside in Longview in 1945. Her career was working with the Longview School District in the cafeteria. She was an active member of the School Food Service Association. She is survived by her four daughters, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Kennedy and son, Steve Kennedy.

Mom loved the Lord, her family and friends, her church and community with all her heart.

She will be greatly missed!

An "In Loving Memory" service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on September 22, 2020 at 1 pm with Pastor Craig Hafterson officiating. Those wishing to contribute in her memory, please do at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
