Gregory Dean Anderson

February 11, 1967 - March 7, 2021

Gregory Dean Anderson, 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, in Turlock, Calif.

Greg was born on February 11, 1967 in Turlock, Calif., to parents Judy and Lance Anderson. He graduated from Turlock Christian High School as a proud member of the Class of 1986. After school, Greg followed his love for cooking, traveling and outdoor activities in his career. From managing local restaurants and working as a camp chef in an Alaskan fishing camp to gaining success as a commercial truck driver and driving instructor for various firms from California to Washington, he spread his love of life to everyone he met.

Greg had a large charismatic personality from an early age and throughout the years quickly amassed a list of wild adventures and hijinks with his brothers and many friends. Greg enjoyed family camping and fishing trips, as well as extended family vacations. Career opportunities brought him to Washington, where he raised his children (Hunter and Montana).

Greg was a loving and dedicated single father and anyone who met him knew that well. His children were his proudest accomplishment and meant more to him than anything in this world. Greg was loved by all family members, and his nephew and niece especially enjoyed the jungle-gym that was 6-foot-tall Uncle Greg. Greg's father often referred to him as a "Giant Teddy Bear". Greg will also be remembered for his huge heart which he definitely wore on his sleeve.

Greg is survived by his son Hunter (Elyssa) and daughter Montana, mother and father, Judy and Lance Anderson, brothers Chris (Constance), Chad (Bettan) and Kyle (Tammy) Anderson and nephew and niece Jack and Emma Anderson.

A celebration of Greg's life will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11 am – 2 pm at the Grand Oak, 1450 N Soderquist Rd. in Turlock.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Red Hills Church at https:/redhills.church/give.