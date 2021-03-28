Menu
Gregory Dean Anderson

February 11, 1967 - March 7, 2021

Gregory Dean Anderson, 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, in Turlock, Calif.

Greg was born on February 11, 1967 in Turlock, Calif., to parents Judy and Lance Anderson. He graduated from Turlock Christian High School as a proud member of the Class of 1986. After school, Greg followed his love for cooking, traveling and outdoor activities in his career. From managing local restaurants and working as a camp chef in an Alaskan fishing camp to gaining success as a commercial truck driver and driving instructor for various firms from California to Washington, he spread his love of life to everyone he met.

Greg had a large charismatic personality from an early age and throughout the years quickly amassed a list of wild adventures and hijinks with his brothers and many friends. Greg enjoyed family camping and fishing trips, as well as extended family vacations. Career opportunities brought him to Washington, where he raised his children (Hunter and Montana).

Greg was a loving and dedicated single father and anyone who met him knew that well. His children were his proudest accomplishment and meant more to him than anything in this world. Greg was loved by all family members, and his nephew and niece especially enjoyed the jungle-gym that was 6-foot-tall Uncle Greg. Greg's father often referred to him as a "Giant Teddy Bear". Greg will also be remembered for his huge heart which he definitely wore on his sleeve.

Greg is survived by his son Hunter (Elyssa) and daughter Montana, mother and father, Judy and Lance Anderson, brothers Chris (Constance), Chad (Bettan) and Kyle (Tammy) Anderson and nephew and niece Jack and Emma Anderson.

A celebration of Greg's life will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11 am – 2 pm at the Grand Oak, 1450 N Soderquist Rd. in Turlock.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Red Hills Church at https:/redhills.church/give.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Grand Oak
1450 N, Turlock, CA
It's been years since I seen or talked with Greg. But he was a friend and a great guy. Sorry for your lost. My God help you all through these times
Brian Beauchamp
April 19, 2021
Matt
April 15, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the Anderson family. Sending healing thoughts snd love during this difficult time.
Ellen Sasto
April 14, 2021
Swede and I are so sorry for your loss, we know he will be missed
Swede and Carol Jensen
April 13, 2021
Much Love, Jay AhSoon Samia
April 5, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bart, Cyndi & Tyler McKinley
Friend
April 5, 2021
The McKinley's
April 5, 2021
Greg you were bigger than life... a wonderful friend and classmate who always encouraged me with my musical dreams as we went through TCS. Our 20 year reunion was really special for all of us to reconnect... you were always the life of the party and will Be missed by us all... Our hearts are comforted knowing you are safe in the arms of Jesus now.
Praying for your family during this loss.
Deb TenNapel
Classmate
March 27, 2021
