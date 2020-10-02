Gregory "Greg" Lee Rismoen

January 24, 1960 - September 24, 2020

Gregory "Greg" Lee Rismoen, 60, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Sept. 24, 2020 after battling Pneumonia. He was born to Leonard and Joyce Rismoen in Longview, Wash., on Jan. 24, 1960. Greg graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1978. He moved to Phoenix, AZ in 2011 with his longtime girlfriend Cindra McKee. He worked in construction, as a millwright, and most recently for a security company working at car shows, professional ballgames and other events in the Phoenix area.

Greg loved spending time with his grandbabies, spending pool time with friends, watching football (he was a huge Seahawks fan), camping, and most recently a new hobby hand carving wood into beautiful cars and trucks. He was very loved and will be missed by all.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother, an infant sister Karen Rismoen, a sister-in-law Cindy Rismoen, and his grandparents.

He is survived by Cindra, his father, siblings Sandy Sullivan (Tom) and Lonnie Rismoen, and nieces and nephews Kayla Sullivan, Heather Hawley (Tim), Nikki Sullivan, Brittany Fiedler (Matt), Eric Saxton, Zach Rismoen and Jacie Rismoen. Greg and Cindra moved to Phoenix to be near her family who also survive him, including her daughters Ashlea McKee and Whitney Campbell (Brandon) and seven grandbabies, who will remember Greg as their "Paca".

No service will be held. Cremation has taken place with arrangements through Mountain View Funeral Home in Phoenix.