Gregory Hugh McCoy

Jan. 1, 1940 - Dec. 10, 2021

Gregory Hugh McCoy, 81 of Kelso 2625 Rose Valley Road entered into eternal rest Friday Dec,. 10, 2021 at St. Johns medical Center from natural causes in the company of family. He was born January 1, 1940 in Crauthersville Missouri to Saul and Vera McCoy where they had dodged tornados. They moved to Kelso when Greg was three years old and settled in Rose Valley on Goble Creek. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kelso. He is proceeded in death by his parents Saul and Vera McCoy, six brothers, William, Kenneth, Richard, Clinton, Michael, and James McCoy, four sisters, Agnus, Emma Jeanette McCoy, Mary Kay Newton and Dessi LaVerne Howard. He had many nieces and nephews. Greg never married and had no children. He was the last of his generation. "They are all together now."

Greg served in the military in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. When returning home he drove truck for Far West Logging, then drove long haul for many years. He also drove off road dump truck for Circle C Landfill. Later he painted for True Colors Painting in Portland. "Greg was a very kind, caring, loving,humble man!" Greg loved his family. He selflessly devoted most of his life caring for his family and those in need. "That's just who he was!" He enjoyed fishing on the Cowlitz in Goble Creek and clam digging at the beach. he enjoyed family gatherings, playing poker with the boys, going to casinos and playing Bingo at the Eagles. He loved watching football and other sports as well as his games shows and anything to do with singing. He loved nature and going for his walks. The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring time where he lived in Rose Valley. Greg wanted everyone to know that he loved you all very much and thank you.