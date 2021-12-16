Menu
Gregory McCoy
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Gregory Hugh McCoy

Jan. 1, 1940 - Dec. 10, 2021

Gregory Hugh McCoy, 81 of Kelso 2625 Rose Valley Road entered into eternal rest Friday Dec,. 10, 2021 at St. Johns medical Center from natural causes in the company of family. He was born January 1, 1940 in Crauthersville Missouri to Saul and Vera McCoy where they had dodged tornados. They moved to Kelso when Greg was three years old and settled in Rose Valley on Goble Creek. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kelso. He is proceeded in death by his parents Saul and Vera McCoy, six brothers, William, Kenneth, Richard, Clinton, Michael, and James McCoy, four sisters, Agnus, Emma Jeanette McCoy, Mary Kay Newton and Dessi LaVerne Howard. He had many nieces and nephews. Greg never married and had no children. He was the last of his generation. "They are all together now."

Greg served in the military in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. When returning home he drove truck for Far West Logging, then drove long haul for many years. He also drove off road dump truck for Circle C Landfill. Later he painted for True Colors Painting in Portland. "Greg was a very kind, caring, loving,humble man!" Greg loved his family. He selflessly devoted most of his life caring for his family and those in need. "That's just who he was!" He enjoyed fishing on the Cowlitz in Goble Creek and clam digging at the beach. he enjoyed family gatherings, playing poker with the boys, going to casinos and playing Bingo at the Eagles. He loved watching football and other sports as well as his games shows and anything to do with singing. He loved nature and going for his walks. The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring time where he lived in Rose Valley. Greg wanted everyone to know that he loved you all very much and thank you.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss . greg is a sweetheart
erin harris
December 19, 2021
Sure will miss Uncle Greg! He was so sweet. Always caring and just a good guy. Never seemed to complain about anything and love feeding the dogs those treats. Love you Fam. And my most sincere condolences to the rest of you from me and my fam.
Sandra Whitmire
December 17, 2021
So sorry to see this news this morning, although we were not related, I was very close to the family. I remember Greg being fairly quiet and reserved when I would see him in my teen years. I was very good friends with Jim back in those days and absolutely loved his saint of a mother that endured more heartache in her lifetime than anyone I know yet never complained.
Darwin McCoy
Friend
December 16, 2021
