Gwendolyn Jean Boss

October 15, 1929 - June 6, 2021

Gwen was born in Pontiac, Mich., on October 15, 1929, to Edward and Doris Bollon. She had one sister, Margery Joyce (Askin). The family moved to Longview in 1933 and later to Castle Rock where Gwen lived for nearly 80 years. She passed away after three years in Tucson, Ariz., on June 6, 2021, at her daughter's home.

Gwen graduated from Castle Rock High School and attended Longview Business College. In 1948 she married E. Dean Boss, who predeceased her in 1996. Survivors include daughter, Stephanie Brinker (Francis) of Tucson, and son, Jeffrey C. Boss and companion Margaret Kuttenkuler of Castle Rock, grandchildren, Elly Millus, Cole Boss, Lacy Boss, Tanner Boss, Monica Merchant, Caitlin Mitschke, Ian Brinker, Nathan Brinker, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Gwen was committed to various church and community volunteer services in Castle Rock and was a prolific letter-writer; many heartfelt thanks to those who continued to correspond after her move to Tucson.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial celebration at the Sunnyside Grange, 214 Cowlitz Ave., in Castle Rock on July 10, 2021, from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Interment at Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Castle Rock Friends of the Library, United Methodist Church or other Castle Rock service organization.