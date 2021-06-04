Menu
Harold Leroy Frederickson

Harold Leroy Frederickson

July 3, 1941 - November 24, 2020

Leroy was the son of Harold Lester and Marie Frederickson. He lived most of the past 50 years in the Longview, Washington area. He was always ready to help others, eager to share the gospel, part mechanic, part farmer, part dreamer, part traveler. He is survived by his three children, Lisa, Chris and Don; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His parents and sister Loretta preceded him in death. His sister Sandy passed away in January 2021.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 4, 2021.
You've always been my friend through thick and thin, you were with me when I met Joyce. I will never forget you, hope to see you on resurrection morning, sleep on my friend.
Roger Brown
Friend
June 5, 2021
