Harold Keith Starnes

Feb. 14, 1955 - March 17, 2022

Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of H Keith Starnes.

Keith graduated from RA Long High School in 1973. He served in the Army 1975-1978. He currently worked for CRST Trucking. Keith loved all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, skiing and gardening. He was known as "The Fishin'. Fool of Cowlitz County. He also volunteered at the Cowlitz Humane Society.

Keith is survived by his wife Donna, children from a previous marriage, Katie Starnes (Lucas Chazot) Lyon, France, Travis (Amanda) Starnes, stepdaughter, DaNicia Sheldon, daughter-in-law Tiffany Starnes,three sisters Phyllis (Dean) Burchett, Trena (Tom) Jensen, and Julie (Tony) LeFevre, 6 + 1 on the way grandchildren. Keith was proceeded in death by his son Nicolas Starnes and parents Harold and Lessie (Brackett) Starnes.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM April 9th at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St, Kelso, WA.