Harry Allen Durham

June 9, 1920 - June 16, 2021

Harry Allen Durham, 101, of Longview, Wash., went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021.

Harry was born June 9, 1920, in Helena, Mont., to Oakley Hugh Durham and Lula Bea Durham. He graduated from Ronan High School in Montana, then attended the University of Montana, graduating shortly before the United States entered World War II. Harry entered the U.S. Army Air Corps as a Second Lieutenant, having earned that rank in college through Advanced ROTC. He served for four years at an air base in England, eventually being promoted to Executive Officer over that air group. Harry served stateside in the Air Corps Reserves for 20 years before retiring from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel.

On October 26, 1945, Harry married Grace Evelyn Gullikson in Seattle, Wash. They moved to Missoula, Mont., where Harry worked for a short time in the accounting office of a dairy cooperative. The couple then moved to Portland, Ore., where Harry worked as a CPA for George Black & Company for six years. From there, Harry moved on to Multnomah Plywood, where he served as General Office Manager for six years. In 1956, they adopted their infant son, Roger. In 1957, the couple moved to Longview, Wash., where Harry served as a supervisor in the accounting department of Longview Fibre for 25 years. In 1958, they adopted their infant daughter, Linda.

Harry's wife, Grace, passed away May 21, 1988. On Dec. 29, 1990, Harry married Harriet Lorraine Kerns in Missoula, Mont. The couple came back to Longview, where they lived happily until she passed away on June 15, 2010.

Harry was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, joining in 1957. He served two years as Council President, as well as serving on numerous committees and helping with various other tasks around the church over the years.

Harry loved to play cribbage, to golf, and to dance. He was also an avid fisherman who loved to fish on the ocean and to fish on the Columbia for steelhead.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Linda, in Chicago; several nieces and nephews including his beloved niece, Liz Durham from Meadow Valley, Calif.; three grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter, Marsha Kay Durham, his wife, Grace, his wife, Harriet, and his son, Roger.

Inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore., at a later date.

Memorials in Harry's name may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Boulevard, Longview, WA, 98632.