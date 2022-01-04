Hayward Harris

Dec. 15, 1939 - Dec. 28, 2021

Hayward Harris passed away peacefully December 28th, 2021 in Longview, Wa. He was born December 15th, 1939 to Dessie Brown and Earlie Ashe in Sylva, North Carolina. He was raised by his mother and stepfather Tolvin Harris. He married the love of his life Lois Mathis on January 6th, 1957 in South Carolina, they were married almost 65 years at the time of his passing. Hayward and Lois moved to the Castle Rock area in 1959.

He was an avid hunter, in his younger years hunting with hound dogs for coon, bobcat, and bear, also hunted for deer and elk. In his later years he had a huge passion for hunting his pack of beagles, he would listen to them run rabbits for hours and never get tired of it. He made a living as a logger, working for Crown Zellerbach, George Oller Logging, and Jerry Debriae Logging. During his many years logging, he inspired many, and I'm sure there are lots of stories to be told. He was a gentle man who loved his family dearly, there wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help one of his kids or grandkids.

He is survived by his 3 children, Harold Harris (Donna), Frieda Parker (Paul), and Darrell Harris (Wendy), 10 grandchildren, Karrie, Kim, Travis, Aaron, Marshall, Lindsay, Blair, Cody, Tyler, and Karley, 13 great grandchildren, Austin, Tristin, Riley, Parker, Kaleb, Colby, Hailey, Mariah, Brody, Bentley, Piper, Payton, and Bentley, and 4 great great grandchildren, Ryder, Karsyn, Saylor, and Cash. 3 brothers, Ronald, Bob, and Johnny Harris, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, and stepmother, Bea Ashe, a sister, Glenda Hoxit, a half brother, Melvin Ashe, and daughter in law Cathy Harris. He was a very special man, loved very much by his family and friends.

A service will be planned and announced at a later time.