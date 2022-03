Hayward Harris

Dec. 15, 1939 - Dec. 28, 2021

There will be a graveside service Saturday April 9th at 11am at Whittle Hubbard Cemetery, located at 322 Cemetery Rd, Castle Rock Wa, there will be a fellowship after at the Pleasant Hill Grange, located at 4741 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kelso Wa. Food and beverage will be provided.