Irene Lemen
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Irene Lemen

March 27, 1936- March 21, 2021

Irene Lemen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 21, 2021.

Irene was born on March 27, 1936 in Bisbee, Ariz., to Paul and Jane Amaro. She met the love of her life Edward, in 1958 in Boron, Calif. They got married in Las Vegas, on February 7, 1959. They were married for 62 years. They had their son Edward Lemen III on September 27, 1959. They moved to Longview, Wash., in 1974.

Irene worked at the Triangle Bowling Alley for many years. She was very involved in her church, and loved being a grammy.

She is survived by her husband Bud, sisters Jennie and Arlene, brother Victor, her son Ed, her daughters Sandy and Arlene, grand daughters Samantha and Dani, and great grandchildren Beckham and Bailey. She loved being a grammy, and she loved her family immensely. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 26, 2021.
We think of you everyday and laugh at some of the memories you left us with. Memories of you will always be in our hearts and that is why you will always be with us.
Maurice and Jane
Family
March 21, 2022
Heartfelt thoughts to the Lemen .family for your loss
John Rapp & family
April 8, 2021
Aunt Irene how deeply you will be missed! We hadn't gotten to see each other in awhile but I always thought of you often. I will forever remember the summer vacation my parents and I took out to Washington and all the fun things you and Uncle Bud took us to do, the beach with Samantha and Dani, the Mariners game and the park with the squirel bridge. I will forever cherish those memories. I love you. Much love and healing prayers to everyone. Uncle Bud, Buddy, Dani and Samantha my thoughts are with you. XOXO
Erika Ruiz (Meyer)
March 30, 2021
Although I didn't live close enough to see her often, I somehow have many fond memories of my Aunt Irene. We used to spend hours "chatting" on AOL. I will always treasure our many conversations and she will be forever and greatly missed. Much love to my Uncle Bud, Buddy, Samantha, Dani/Tom, Beckham and Bailey.
Velma Galletta
March 30, 2021
to my sister Irene remember the fun times we had when we were growing up the dances when you were learning to drive our dads new car when we went camping Ha HA what a time the bear had eating the corn that bud roasted,,,,I'm just sorry that I couldn't see you for just one more time Dave, David, Marty, Ana ,Albert Sara, Mathew, will all miss you Efrem will be waiting for you I love you and miss you already your sister arlene
arlene ruiz
March 29, 2021
My Dear Aunt Irene Words cannot explain how much I will miss you! You were always Xtra special to me.. Thank you for all the great times we shared, Thank you for being the awesome person you were and thank you especially for being Sharkys Godmother I couldn't have picked a better one! I will miss you sooo sooo much! I love you! Love Sara
Sara Schlupp
March 29, 2021
My Sister:I love her and I miss her.Irene was everything to me. She was with me every step of the way in my life´s struggles and she will live in my heart forever.She belongs to the ages now and she lays at Gods bosom.
Victor and Gwynn Amaro
March 28, 2021
I echo Maurice and Jane's sentiments. I will miss our weekly phone calls, Rest in Peace my dear sister. Jim and jennie st. Pierre
jennie st pierre
March 26, 2021
Many words were left unspoken but the love we shared spoke them. Our years together were few but the love we shared was timeless. We were so happy we got to share this love and these years with you. This love and time spent will live on in our hearts forever.
Sandy & Ron Kordes
March 26, 2021
You touched our lives in such a way that you will stay in our hearts forever. Your laugh and smiling eyes told the whole story and we will miss that but the memories and love for you will live on.
Maurice and Jane St. Pierre
March 26, 2021
